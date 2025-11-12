Ma’an's 'Beneath the Blue – Underwater Cleanup’ initiative earns Guinness World Records

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The initiative ‘Beneath the Blue – Underwater Cleanup’, supported by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions, and implemented by Sustainable Future Initiative (SFI) has been recognised by Guinness World Records for the most divers in an underwater clean-up at multiple locations.

On 8th November 2025, over 300 licensed volunteer divers split across two locations in Abu Dhabi; Fishermen Sea Port - Al Taweelah and The Cove, for a synchronised underwater mission. In just fifteen minutes, the divers successfully collected over 1 tonne of marine debris, showcasing the impact of collective efforts on the community as a whole.

Prior to the dive, all participants attended a comprehensive safety and environmental briefing led by certified dive instructors and environmental specialists, ensuring that every aspect of the record attempt upheld the highest safety and sustainability standards.

Through this initiative, the Authority aims to drive positive impactful change within community towards environmental responsibility, reinforcing its commitment to addressing social priorities and inspiring across various sectors including the environment sector and inspire collective efforts to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.