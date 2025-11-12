UAE to chair MENAFATF in 2026

MANAMA, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 41st Plenary Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) concluded today in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, following a week of intensive discussions focused on strengthening regional cooperation to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

The meetings brought together high-level delegations from MENAFATF member states, observers, and international partners. Sessions included the Financial Intelligence Units Forum, Risk Committee, Operational Forum on Terrorist Financing, Mutual Evaluation Working Group, and Technical Assistance and Typologies Working Group.

The Plenary concluded with the formal announcement that the United Arab Emirates will assume the Presidency of MENAFATF effective January 2026, with Hamid AlZaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chair of the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Proliferation Committee (NAMLCFTPFC), appointed as President for the UAE’s term.

Hamid AlZaabi remarked, “The United Arab Emirates is honoured to assume the Presidency of MENAFATF for 2026 which is an important responsibility reflecting the confidence of member states and the UAE’s standing as a leader in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and to Samya Abou Sherif for her inspiring leadership, which has contributed significantly to the Group’s progress this year. Under the joint UAE–Bahrain Presidency, we will build on this strong foundation to advance the regional action plan with greater depth and effectiveness.

"Our priorities will focus on strengthening international and regional cooperation, empowering the MENAFATF Secretariat to deliver lasting impact, and ensuring member states are fully prepared for the fifth round of mutual evaluations.”

MENAFATF was established in 2004 and brings together 21 member states united by a shared commitment to protecting the integrity of their financial systems and economies. As Chair, the UAE will continue to promote regional efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, and to enhance compliance with global standards.

Shared priorities under the UAE–Bahrain Presidency:

*Strengthening the Group’s role in preparing and supporting member states for the third round of the mutual evaluation process.

*Continuing to enhance the Group’s governance framework.

*Supporting the implementation and completion of the FATF recommendations’ action plan to increase effectiveness and clarity of the Group’s procedures.

*Enhancing cooperation and coordination with international and regional partners, observers, and FATF-Style Regional Bodies in line with MENAFATF’s strategic and work plans, to better support member state priorities and improve effectiveness outcomes.

*Strengthening implementation of international standards by identifying and understanding risks, trends, and typologies of money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

*Supporting the logistical resources allocated to the MENAFATF Secretariat headquarters.

Through its Presidency, the UAE reaffirms its steadfast commitment to supporting regional and international efforts to safeguard the global financial system from financial crime. The UAE aims to strengthen cooperation and integration among regional partners and to build a more efficient and resilient framework capable of addressing emerging challenges. This reflects the country’s active position within the global FATF network and its leadership in promoting transparency, integrity, and compliance with international standards.

The UAE delegation concluded its participation by expressing appreciation to the Kingdom of Bahrain for hosting the successful meetings and to the MENAFATF Secretariat for its ongoing efforts to advance regional cooperation and support member states.