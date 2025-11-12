Dubai World Trade Centre to host mega global events in 2026

DUBAI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today announced that Phase 1 of the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) expansion is in its final stages and on track for completion, signalling readiness to welcome world-leading mega exhibitions from early 2026.

Set to host two of the most influential global events, Gulfood Global and the World Health Expo (formerly Arab Health), this milestone underscores DWTC’s continued commitment and investment in expanding Dubai’s events capacity and infrastructure. DEC is on course to become the largest purpose-built indoor exhibitions and events venue in the region by 2031, strengthening Dubai’s ability to meet the world’s growing meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) demand.

Phase 1 of the AED10 billion expansion is set to deliver 140,000 square metres of event space. This includes 64,000 square metres of new exhibition halls and 30,000 square metres of flexible pavilion space, integrated with the existing complex to support up to 50,000 visitors per day.

The temporary pavilions, provide additional capacity and flexibility for Gulfood Global and the World Health Expo 2026. These pavilions connect directly to the main halls and central arrival plaza, with outdoor F&B terraces and activation zones enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Convenient pedestrian access links the pavilions to Expo City’s Al Wasl and the Expo 2020 Metro Station. Following the conclusion of the Q1 2026 mega events, the pavilion areas will transition back into construction for the next phase of expansion.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “The expansion of Dubai Exhibition Centre represents Dubai’s proven capability to deliver large-scale international events with precision, excellence, and impact. Readiness of the expanded venue, in record time, reflects the seamless collaboration between government entities and city partners, from infrastructure and mobility to safety and visitor experience. As we prepare to host our 2026 mega events, our shared focus remains on ensuring an exceptional experience for every exhibitor and visitor.”

Amer Al Farsi, Vice President of Real Estate Development at Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “The Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion stands as one of Dubai’s most advanced and efficiently executed infrastructure projects, combining intelligent design, scale, and sustainability. With Phase 1 nearing completion, every structural and operational milestone has been achieved through close coordination with our partners across the city.

"Our teams are now focused on final readiness, ensuring that the venue’s systems, facilities, and visitor infrastructure reflect DWTC’s uncompromising standards of quality and safety. This development reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most connected, secure, and future-ready destinations for major international events.”

Phase 1 of the Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion has progressed at record pace, delivering 140,000 square metres of event space. The milestone underscores DWTC’s ability to deliver complex, world-class infrastructure efficiently and to the highest international standards, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global capital for business and events.

The expansion introduces 64,000 sqm of permanent exhibition halls and 30,000 sqm of temporary pavilion structures, seamlessly integrated with existing facilities to create a total event-ready capacity for up to 50,000 visitors per day.

Key construction achievements include:

• Substantial completion of the building roof and facade

• Phased Power On achieved in collaboration with DEWA – a critical step towards operational readiness.

• 75% completion of building services, with system testing and commissioning well advanced

Driven by precision and purpose, more than 4,000 workers have contributed over 9 million man-hours to date, reflecting the extraordinary scale and dedication behind the project’s delivery.

tructural highlights include 515 foundation piles, 14,000 tonnes of steel, and 48,000 cubic metres of reinforced concrete, complemented by 78,000 square metres of roof sheeting, new parking zones, and expanded marshalling yards designed to optimise event operations.