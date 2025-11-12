Sharjah CP reviews SPA academic development, digital progress

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Police Academy (SPA) council, chaired the Academy’s Council meeting at its headquarters in Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan affirmed that the Academy is confidently progressing towards developing a comprehensive model in security education and training that integrates quality, innovation, and practical excellence.

He praised the Academy’s exceptional staff for their ongoing efforts to improve academic, research, and training programmes that align with the Emirate’s future ambitions and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to cultivate a generation of highly qualified professionals who support the security and stability system.

The Council discussed various development projects and initiatives related to academic and training enhancements, aimed at improving the Academy’s scientific and practical capabilities.

The meeting examined the results of the counter-terrorism training programme conducted in partnership with the French RAID unit, which included advanced techniques in assessment shooting, infiltration and liberation tactics, and crisis management.

The Council also discussed the development of the Virtual Centre for Education and Training, a vital element in the Academy’s digital transformation plan. The academy aims to offer a smart, interactive learning environment that combines virtual and real-world components to enhance educational quality and academic performance.

Members were also briefed on the interactive virtual book project, an innovative educational model that merges theoretical and practical learning through an interactive digital format designed to stimulate student engagement.

The Council reviewed the participation of the Academy’s musical band in the Spasskaya International Festival held in Moscow, where it represented the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Sharjah. The band’s performances demonstrated the UAE’s cultural identity and the professionalism of the Academy’s members, receiving widespread praise from international audiences.