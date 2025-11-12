UAE Council for Balanced Development breaks ground at 'Masfout Gate' project

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Balanced Development has announced the commencement of a new landmark development project in the Masfout area of the Emirate of Ajman, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote sustainable development across various regions of the country.

The “Masfout Gate” project comes within the Council’s strategic initiatives aimed at developing Emirati villages and regions, enhancing their essential services and facilities, and transforming them into attractive destinations that reflect national identity while meeting the requirements of modern development.

The project embodies the Council’s vision of linking urban development with cultural and geographical identity, transforming Emirati villages into vibrant destinations that reflect the authenticity of their surroundings and offer visitors an integrated experience combining nature, culture, and heritage.

The project will cover a built-up area of 500 square meters, with a height of 16 meters and an architectural walkway stretching 40 meters, serving as a comprehensive urban landmark that connects the Masfout Museum, Al-Bomah Tower, and Falaj Al Wurayah through continuous mountain walking trails. This design enhances ease of movement for nature enthusiasts and mountain adventure lovers.

Masfout enjoys a unique natural and cultural standing, combining rocky slopes and a moderate climate, making it an ideal destination for mountain excursions. This distinctive character has made it a favorite spot for hikers and local families.

Masfout has also been crowned “Best Tourism Village for 2025” by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), an achievement that highlights its excellence and appeal as a comprehensive tourism and development destination that embodies the spirit of Emirati identity.

With the launch of the “Masfout Gate” project, the region will gain new architectural and cultural value. The gate will become an iconic structure linking local heritage with modern identity, offering visitors a holistic experience that transcends the boundaries of place and opens new horizons for exploring Emirati culture in harmony with the mountainous environment.

Through this project, the UAE Council for Balanced Development aims to support balanced development pathways, achieve sustainable quality of life, and provide opportunities to discover the beauty of the Emirati mountain environment within a pioneering urban and tourism experience.