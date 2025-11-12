EMSTEEL reports AED6.5 billion revenue by end of September 2025

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2025, reporting revenues of AED6.5 billion, a 10% increase compared to the same period last year.

In 9M 2025, EMSTEEL delivered strong operational performance, increasing total steel sales volumes by 9% year-on-year (YoY). Strong UAE market demand and optimised capacity utilisation enabled the full conversion of semi-finished products into finished goods to better serve customers. As a result, sales volumes of finished steel products rose by 21% YoY to 2.4 million. Additionally, cement and clinker sales volumes rose by 17% YoY to 2.3 million tonnes.

EBITDA reached AED823 million, up 28% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 12.7%, compared to 11.0% in 9M 2024.

A 3.5% YoY increase in the average steel selling price in Q3 2025, coupled with optimisation initiatives and the continued efficient utilisation of steel production capacities, contributed to the improvement in the EBITDA margin.

EMSTEEL net profit for 9M 2025 amounted to AED283 million, up 209 percent compared to the same period last year.

The Emirates Steel division contributed AED5.8 billion in revenue, representing a 9% increase compared to 9M 2024, and generated AED680 million in EBITDA, up 38% YoY.

The Emirates Cement division recorded AED652 million in revenue, reflecting 21% YoY growth, and generated AED143 million in EBITDA. Within this division, the Pipes & Other segment is reported as Assets Held for Sale, reflecting its ongoing divestment process. This segment contributed AED133 million in revenue during the period.

As of 30th September 2025, the Group has further enhanced its net cash position to AED711 million, compared to AED337 million as of 31st December 2024.

In Q3 2025, the Group’s revenue increased by 13% YoY, while EBITDA expanded by 108%.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said, “Our strong performance in the first 9 months of 2025 reflects EMSTEEL’s continued agility, resilience, and ability to deliver sustainable growth in a dynamic market environment. The Group’s focus on operational excellence and disciplined execution has enabled us to capture emerging opportunities, strengthen margins, and enhance our financial position.

We are proud to see EMSTEEL advancing as a global benchmark for responsible and low-carbon steelmaking, aligned with the UAE’s industrial and sustainability ambitions.”

He added: “As we look ahead, EMSTEEL remains committed to creating enduring value for our shareholders, customers, and the UAE’s industrial ecosystem. We will continue advancing our transformation journey to further enhance competitiveness and long-term value creation. Guided by our TrueGreen framework, we remain dedicated to building a stronger, more sustainable industrial future for the UAE and our stakeholders worldwide.”