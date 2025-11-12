Dubai International Arbitration Centre introduces 'DANA by DIAC powered by Opus 2' arbitration platform

DUBAI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) has today introduced its new arbitration platform, DANA by DIAC powered by Opus 2, a leading disputes software company.

The platform connects parties, legal practitioners, neutrals, and the DIAC Case Management Team in a single, collaborative environment. Key features include centralised e-filing, case registration, and document submission with additional case management capabilities and workflows to optimise the day-to-day administration of cases, providing transparency, consistency, and improved accessibility for all. Representing a major step forward to deliver a modern, efficient, and secure dispute resolution experience, DANA by DIAC powered by Opus 2 will be available to parties from January 2026.

“DANA by DIAC powered by Opus 2 strengthens confidence in DIAC arbitration by providing a reliable and secure environment for managing our cases”, said Robert Stephen, Registrar of DIAC. “It reflects our continued focus on high standards and delivering a customer service experience that is second to none”.

The name DANA reflects Dubai’s rich cultural heritage and the platform’s purpose. In the Arabian Gulf, “Dana” refers to a valuable and beautiful pearl, highlighting Dubai’s historic pearling industry. In Persian, “Dānā” translates as “wise”, and in Hebrew, it is the feminine form of Dan, and means “arbiter''.This thoughtful naming reinforces DIAC’s vision as a centre of excellence and aligns with its role as a leading arbitral institution.

DANA by DIAC powered by Opus 2 consolidates and digitises key arbitration processes. By streamlining workflows, reducing administrative burdens, and enabling real-time collaboration, the solution will enhance the Centre’s offering.

“Our goal has always been to offer dispute resolution services that are efficient, transparent, and accessible”, said Jehad Kazim, Executive Director of DIAC. “The launch of DANA by DIAC powered by Opus 2 reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring that our users benefit from a seamless and collaborative arbitration experience.''

“Opus 2’s collaboration with DIAC is built on a shared vision to transform the future of arbitration,” said Oliver McClintock, Chief Commercial Officer at Opus 2. “DANA by DIAC powered by Opus 2 exemplifies how technology can elevate and streamline arbitration. We are proud to help position DIAC at the forefront of innovation in international arbitration.''