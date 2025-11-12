Canada, EU affirm support for two-state solution, urge full humanitarian access to Gaza

BRUSSELS, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Canada and the EU affirmed their steadfast committement to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution in accordance with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders.

''We stress the importance of de-escalation in the West Bank including East Jerusalem, and call for an end to settler violence, including against Christian communities, to the expansion of settlements, which are illegal under international law, to Israel’s military operation and to terrorist attacks against Israel,'' according to a Joint declaration issued following the fourth Canada – European Union joint ministerial committee meeting in Niagara.

They welcomed the agreement reached on the first phase of the Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza Conflict put forward by President Trump, as well as the outcome of the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit for Peace held on 13th October 2025.

''We urge all parties to fully commit to implementing all phases and to refrain from any actions that jeopardise the agreement.''

The agreement to resume humanitarian access is also vitally important, and must be implemented in full, including immediate, unimpeded delivery, access and sustained distribution of humanitarian aid at scale into and throughout Gaza, through land routes, supplemented by sea routes, and for the UN and its agencies, and humanitarian organisations, to be able to work independently and impartially,'' they emphasised.