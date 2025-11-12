ROX Motor opens regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced a partnership with global luxury new energy vehicle (NEV) brand ROX Motor to establish the company’s regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in its regional expansion, and collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s emerging automotive sector.

The announcement came during DRIFTx, Abu Dhabi’s flagship international exhibition for smart and sustainable mobility, organised by ADIO’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster as part of its commitment to accelerate real-world deployment by integrating policy, infrastructure and industry.

Supported by ADIO, the new headquarters will serve as the central base for ROX Motor’s regional operations, coordinating sales, after-sales services and future localisation of supply chains, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and the development of its automotive sector. This move also aligns with ADIO’s efforts to build a competitive automotive ecosystem by enabling global companies to establish operations, advance research and development (R&D) and scale manufacturing in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at ADIO, said, “ROX Motor’s continued expansion from Abu Dhabi is a strong validation of the emirate’s emergence as a centre for advanced industry and innovation. The opening of the company’s regional headquarters reflects our commitment to enabling industrial partnerships that deliver localisation, technology transfer and high-value job creation, supporting Abu Dhabi’s broader economic diversification agenda.”

Jarvis Yan, Founder and CEO of ROX Motor, said, “With ADIO’s strategic support, we are proud to expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi through our regional headquarters, strengthening our long-term commitment to the UAE and wider GCC and enhancing our ability to provide an exceptional experience for our customers.”

ADIO’s collaboration with ROX Motor forms part of its broader mandate to attract global mobility innovators and develop an integrated automotive ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. By enabling global companies to establish operations, promoting R&D and supporting advanced manufacturing, ADIO is reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a sustainable, innovation-driven industrial ecosystem that powers the industries of the future.