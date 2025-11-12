Big 5 Global connects international brands, strengthening resilient supply chains for construction, urban development

DUBAI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, urbanisation is reshaping economies at unprecedented speed. With more than half the world’s population now living in cities, a figure expected to reach nearly 68% by 2050, according to the United Nations, developing regions such as MEASA are driving massive demand for construction and urban development.

As project volumes grow, industry leaders are turning to Big 5 Global to explore technologies and solutions that strengthen construction supply chains, improve technological efficiency and advance sustainability.

Bringing together participants from over 165 countries, with 70% solutions from international companies, Big 5 Global connects MEASA's construction and urban development ecosystem to a global network of suppliers, manufacturers and technology providers.

Big 5 Global brings together 2,800 exhibitors and over 60,000 products, services, systems and solutions from around the world, supporting efficient, reliable project delivery.

International pavilions from Germany and Italy return with expertise in advanced materials, including high-performance concrete, cement, marble and stone systems, while India expands its footprint with advanced MEP and smart construction solutions for large-scale projects across the Middle East and Africa. Returning pavilions, Austria and Pakistan, showcase export-ready innovations in modular builds, interiors and MEP systems designed to reduce costs and streamline delivery.

Additionally, exhibitors from Armenia, Croatia, Hungary, Jersey, New Zealand, Norway and Serbia further broaden sourcing options for buyers seeking diversified and reliable supply routes.

As supply networks evolve to meet regional demand, technology is driving the next phase of efficiency in project delivery and procurement.