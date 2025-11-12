Dr. Muna Tahlak concludes historic IHF Presidency, advancing Emirati women’s global healthcare role

DUBAI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer at Dubai Health and Vice Provost for Clinical Affairs at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), has concluded her term as President of the International Hospital Federation (IHF) after becoming the first Arab woman to hold the position in 2023, since the Federation’s establishment in 1929.

Her presidency concluded during the 48th World Hospital Congress in Geneva, inaugurated by Dr. Tahlak and attended by Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The event, being held from 10–13 November 2025 at the Geneva International Conference Center, in collaboration with the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), has brought together healthcare leaders and experts from across the globe to exchange insights and explore the future of healthcare.

Throughout her tenure, Dr. Tahlak guided the Federation through a period of growth, expanding collaboration with global health organisations and furthering its mission to advance healthcare management and quality worldwide.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali said, “Dr. Muna Tahlak’s leadership of the International Hospital Federation marked a defining milestone for Emirati women, showcasing their active role in shaping the future of the global healthcare sector. Her achievements reflect the continued support of the UAE’s leadership, which empowers national talent to lead with impact on both local and international levels.”

He added, “During her tenure, Dr. Tahlak built bridges of cooperation with global health organisations, expanding dialogue around healthcare quality. Her accomplishments reinforce the presence of Emirati women in decision-making positions.”

Dr. Amer Sharif said, “We take great pride in the achievements of Dr. Muna Tahlak during her presidency of the IHF. As the first Emirati and Arab woman to hold this key role, she set an inspiring example of leadership, advancing the UAE’s representation on the world stage.”

In his remarks at the IHF General Assembly, Dr. Amer Sharif expressed his appreciation for Dr. Tahlak’s exceptional efforts, which strengthened the Federation’s presence internationally and supported the development of its healthcare quality programmes.

Reflecting on her term, Dr. Muna Tahlak said: “It has been an honour to serve as President of the International Hospital Federation, an opportunity made possible by our leadership, whose support empowers Emirati women to excel globally and contribute meaningfully across various sectors, particularly in healthcare.”

She added, “I extend my sincere gratitude to the IHF team for their support throughout my tenure, which was instrumental in advancing the Federation’s global impact.”

As part of the congress in Geneva, Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali and Dr. Amer Sharif led an interactive workshop with young healthcare executives, sharing insights on leadership development and career progression in healthcare.

The session, part of the ‘Young Executive Leaders’ programme, brought together 48 participants from 33 countries, creating a dynamic forum for knowledge exchange and discussion on best practices shaping the future of healthcare