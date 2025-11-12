Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, has chaired the company’s Board Meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed the company's performance and financial results for the first half of 2025, which showed continued positive growth in various sectors, in addition to performance expectations for the remainder of the year. The company management also presented a demonstration of the in-house AI-enhanced investment analysis tool.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Executive Council Member, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company; Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Authority; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Office.