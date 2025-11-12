Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second edition of DRIFTx exhibition

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the second edition of the DRIFTx exhibition, organised by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) from 10-12 November at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Held as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week and organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the international exhibition brings together leading global experts in the smart mobility sector to discuss the latest technological innovations shaping the future of autonomous systems.

The event also aims to foster a competitive environment that enhances the efficiency of this vital sector by promoting sustainable mobility solutions that improve quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled commended the efforts of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation and next-generation autonomous solutions, supporting the emirate’s economic vision to develop an advanced infrastructure that strengthens its global leadership in technology, AI and their implementation across key sectors.

Sheikh Khaled, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, toured the exhibition, visiting the pavilions of leading national and international companies participating in DRIFTx. The exhibition features live showcases and interactive demonstrations of next-generation smart mobility technologies, including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, autonomous vehicles and vessels and advanced robotic systems.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed the latest innovations presented by participating entities aimed at enhancing logistics and transport ecosystems through the adoption of smart mobility solutions across air, land, sea and robotics, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision to integrate industrial innovation with the future of mobility.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Badr Salim Al Olama, Director-General of the ADIO.