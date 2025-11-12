Mansour bin Zayed receives BADEA Director-General

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, Director-General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they discussed prospects for joint cooperation and ways to enhance it in order to support development initiatives in African countries, strengthen the ties between the United Arab Emirates and the nations of Africa, and expand opportunities for achieving sustainable development across the continent.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness to support development efforts in Africa, stemming from its steadfast approach of promoting international cooperation and empowering communities to achieve sustainable development and economic prosperity.

For his part, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for its continuous support of development projects in Africa, praising the UAE’s pioneering role in humanitarian and development work.