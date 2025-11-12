Sharjah Ruler honours Konexio Africa with 9th SIARA award

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, honoured Konexio Africa as the winner of the ninth edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA).

In attendance were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the Humanitarian Envoy for The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Sharjah Ruler, Chairperson of Sharjah Family and Community Council and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children.

Konexio Africa’s win of the AED 500,000 award will help expand its operations and impact in vulnerable communities. The recognition honours the organization’s efforts in pioneering a humanitarian model based on education for employment, aimed at lifting refugees out of poverty in East Africa, particularly in Kenya, Malawi, and Uganda.

Held at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) headquarters, the award ceremony opened with the UAE’s national anthem, followed by a short film about the award, which shed light on the SIARA’s legacy of celebrating innovative global efforts that have empowered refugees to achieve self-reliance, underscored the award’s humanitarian significance, and the tangible impact it has created for beneficiaries.

Delivering the opening keynote, Alya Al Musaiebi, Director of TBHF, said that everyone has a story worth hearing, but the real challenge is listening and responding. She said refugee stories test our values, ethics, and the principles of cooperation, solidarity, and human rights that underpin civilization.

She added: “From the outset, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi built a humanitarian vision centred on people, with dignity as the basic standard for achieving success.

Under H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi’s leadership, the emirate has translated these values into systems that enable humanitarian work to transition from care to empowerment, from aid to partnership.”

The TBHF Director concluded by saying each year’s winner earns the award on merit, but the true winner is the incremental global impact these organisations make that drives lasting change. She expressed pride in Sharjah’s role in helping restore balance in a skewed global development landscape marred by conflict, and pledged to continue working for a more just, safer and more humane world.

The ceremony introduced the SIARA 2025 jury panel, which received 790 nominations from global charities and organizations. Each submission was rigorously assessed against set criteria, focusing on humanitarian impact, sustainability, contribution to the lives of refugees and displaced people, and adherence to humanitarian principles and transparency.

After the screening of a short film, which traced Konexio Africa’s remarkable journey since its founding in 2019, Fabien de Castilla, Director of Konexio Africaec, delivered a speech, highlighting that the SIARA Award honours not only Konexio Africa but also the more than 1,000 people trained and empowered across refugee camps and host communities in Africa.

He said, “At Konexio, we believe standing by the vulnerable is a duty, not a choice. To make this duty sustainable, we must build bridges between the social and business sectors, between marginalised communities and the global economy, and between refugees’ skills and companies’ opportunities. In the digital world, borders disappear, and with them come new paths to inclusion, dignity, and hope.”

“To better engage refugees in shaping solutions, we have set an ambitious plan for the coming years. In 2026, we will expand our digital training programmes in Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, and beyond, and launch a new curriculum focused on future skills. We are also creating a social enterprise arm to employ our graduates in areas such as AI, data management, and customer support,” he added.

He concluded, “Receiving this award in Sharjah holds special meaning. The emirate is known not only for its culture and learning but for its humanity, embodying the compassion and cooperation that guide our work each day.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan also witnessed a dialogue between Seth Mathias Sunya, Development Manager at Konexio Africa, and Fidel Mutuku, the organisation’s Operations Manager. During the discussion, which was moderated by radio presenter Abdul Karim Hanif, the speakers reflected on their experiences, achievements, and vision for the future inspired by this pioneering humanitarian effort.

During the session, Sunya emphasised the importance of building partnerships with local and international organizations and leveraging technology to connect and empower people. He noted that the organization’s focus remains on sustaining its projects despite funding challenges, with the ultimate goal of helping refugees achieve self-reliance.

Mutuku, in turn, outlined Konexio’s operations, from managing services and addressing user needs to coordinating staff and maintaining infrastructure, and highlighted several success stories that have offered valuable insights and lessons.

The Sharjah Ruler also watched the exclusive premiere of the trailer for The Big Heart Foundation’s second documentary, produced in collaboration with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Sharjah Media City (Shams).

The film chronicles the story of Tumaini Letu, recipient of the SIARA 2020 award, and captures the enduring humanitarian ripple effect created by the award’s alumni in restoring dignity and hope to refugees around the world.

Konexio Africa was selected for its sustainable approach and clear impact in helping refugees achieve self-reliance through practical digital training that links education with income generation. The organization has trained over 8,000 refugees and vulnerable individuals in Kenya, Malawi and Uganda, creating real job opportunities in the digital economy. This has raised the average monthly income from just one US dollar to around US$200, with employment rates reaching 90%.

It is recognised as a global model for integrating technology into humanitarian work. Konexio Africa has established digital centres in refugee camps equipped with high-speed Starlink internet and support services like childcare, enabling more women to participate. Women make up 66% of programme beneficiaries. The organisation also involves refugees in training and capacity-building, reinforcing the long-term sustainability and impact of its programmes.

Adding to the evening’s significance, TBHF also announced the opening of nominations for the tenth edition of the award in 2026, calling for continued support of impactful humanitarian and relief initiatives worldwide. The Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support aims to back practical humanitarian solutions that have proven effective on the ground.

It highlights the growing importance of digital skills as a viable path for refugee advocacy, affirming that investment in skills and economic integration is key to building a future where refugees can live with dignity.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International; Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director-General of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; along with senior officials, representatives of charitable organisations, and supporters.