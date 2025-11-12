Abdulla Al Hamed visits UAE Cybersecurity Council, discusses prospects for joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, today received Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Cybersecurity Council, the National Media Office, and the UAE Media Council in support of national efforts to strengthen a secure and sustainable digital ecosystem.

Also present at the meeting was Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office.

The visit comes within the framework of the ongoing and fruitful cooperation between various government entities and the Cybersecurity Council, reflecting the shared commitment to protecting society from digital threats and supporting the cybersecurity system as a key pillar in the UAE’s digital development journey.

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti expressed his pleasure at the visit of Abdulla Al Hamed to the Cybersecurity Council, praising his interest and keenness to learn more about the Council’s efforts in strengthening the UAE’s cybersecurity framework.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Kuwaiti reviewed the Council’s efforts in implementing awareness programs aimed at promoting a cybersecurity culture among individuals and institutions and building a safe and sustainable digital environment that supports the UAE’s digital transformation.

Abdulla Al Hamed was briefed on the Council’s key achievements in protecting the digital infrastructure and cyberspace, as well as its leading initiatives and projects that enhance digital trust and counter cyberattacks.

Al Hamed emphasised that the UAE’s rapid progress in the field of cybersecurity reflects the insightful vision of the nation’s wise leadership, which has made building a secure and advanced digital society a national priority founded on innovation, knowledge, and institutional integration.

He commended the outstanding efforts of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, led by Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, in establishing an advanced digital system that safeguards national achievements and aligns with the UAE’s future directions in artificial intelligence and secure digital transformation.

Al Hamed highlighted that national media plays a key role in supporting cybersecurity efforts by raising public awareness, promoting a culture of safe technology use, and reinforcing the concept of digital responsibility in protecting the nation’s achievements.

He noted that media and cybersecurity are two complementary pillars in building a conscious and digitally resilient society that aligns with the UAE’s vision of shaping a safe and sustainable future for coming generations.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti underscored the importance of cooperation among all national institutions to ensure readiness and preparedness for potential cyberattacks and to enhance cyber resilience, thereby protecting national assets and supporting the UAE’s secure digital transformation.

He stressed the need to integrate technical expertise across all sectors, especially with leading media institutions, to address cross-border cyber challenges. He pointed out that malicious actors increasingly exploit artificial intelligence and modern technologies in their operations to target various segments of society, particularly youth, and to spread harmful behaviors and misinformation through advanced technologies, AI, and deepfake tools designed to manipulate public opinion and create unjustified crises.

At the conclusion of the visit, Dr. Al Kuwaiti and Al Hamed emphasised the importance of continuing cooperation between the Cybersecurity Council, the National Media Office, and the UAE Media Council to ensure a secure and prosperous digital environment. They reaffirmed their commitment to expanding digital awareness and unifying federal and local efforts to counter cybersecurity and emerging threats at all levels, enhancing the safety and protection of society and its members.