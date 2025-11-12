RTA explores global experiences in innovation, smart mobility during China visit

DUBAI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organised a training visit to the People’s Republic of China for a group of directors and their deputies representing various sectors and agencies across RTA. The visit formed part of the “Advanced Leadership” programme, which aims to prepare and develop national talent from the second and third tiers, empowering them to take on future leadership roles through practical experiences and field visits to leading global models in leadership and innovation.

The visit reflects RTA’s commitment to the directives of the wise leadership by investing in human capital and enhancing Emirati competencies through specialised training programmes that nurture a generation of leaders capable of foreseeing the future and driving corporate transformation efficiently.

The training visit, which spanned several days, included field trips to several companies and specialised centres in smart transport, artificial intelligence, and future technologies. Among the most prominent companies visited were Huawei, Alibaba, SenseTime, and EHang, where participants were introduced to the latest global practices in smart mobility, digital transformation, sustainability, and smart city management.

Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, said, “The Advanced Leadership programme seeks to build national leaders capable of strategic thinking and future foresight by combining theoretical learning with direct field experience, enabling participants to explore outstanding global models in innovation and modern technologies.”

She added, “The training visit to China offered an integrated learning environment that fostered knowledge exchange and experience sharing with global entities in the fields of transport and artificial intelligence, contributing positively to the development of RTA’s systems and operations and reinforcing its corporate competitiveness.”

Athari concluded, “Investing in national competencies is a cornerstone of RTA’s strategy. The Advanced Leadership programme provides an integrated platform for preparing future leaders in line with the highest global standards, supporting the Government of Dubai’s vision for leadership and sustainability in the public sector.”