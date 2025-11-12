UAE, Morocco ink MoU on integrity & anti-corruption cooperation

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Morocco’s National Authority for Integrity, Prevention and Combating of Bribery. The agreement underscores the UAE’s commitment to advancing international cooperation and upholding principles of good governance and integrity.

The MoU was signed at the UAEAA’s HQ in Abu Dhabi by Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of UAEAA, and Mohamed Benallilou , President of tMorocco’s National Authority for Integrity, Prevention and Combating of Bribery. The agreement reflects both sides’ shared commitment to enhancing institutional collaboration and exchanging expertise and best practices in combating corruption and safeguarding public funds.

It aligns with the UAE’s strategic approach to building international partnerships that support global anti-corruption efforts, strengthen transparency and accountability, and reinforce the nation’s role as an active contributor to establishing a global system rooted in integrity and sustainable development.UAE and Morocco Sign MoU to Strengthen Integrity and Combat Corruption