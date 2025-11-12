Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 6th Arab Scout Youth Forum opening ceremony

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended the opening ceremony of the 6th Arab Scout Youth Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the Emirates Scout Association, in collaboration with the Arab Scout Region and the Arab Scout Organisation, the forum featured participation from more than 16 Arab countries.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab witnessed the signing of two agreements between the Arab Youth Centre, Arab Scout Organisation, and Emirates Scout Association, to support Arab scouting initiatives and reaffirmed that the event reinforces the UAE’s support for Arab and global scout activities, promoting the role of youth in shaping the future.