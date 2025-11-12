Seventeenth Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship gets underway

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicked off today (Wednesday) at the Mubadala Arena in the UAE capital under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The championship runs until November 22, bringing together more than 10,000 male and female athletes from over 130 countries.

The opening day saw competitions in the Adult Amateur category (above 18 years) and the Masters Amateur category (above 30 years) for white and blue belts. The contests took place in a lively atmosphere with strong crowd attendance, reflecting the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu across the UAE and around the world. More than 1,000 male and female athletes competed in the amateur division, showing the sport’s wide reach both locally and internationally, and the diversity of ages and experience among participants.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said: “The strong turnout in the amateur category shows that jiu-jitsu is more than just a sport. It has become a culture that brings people together around shared values. Having more than a thousand male and female athletes from all around the world shows Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for this noble sport built on excellence, respect, determination, and perseverance.

“What we see today reflects the UAE’s success in developing jiu-jitsu both locally and internationally. It also shows the Federation’s efforts to make the championship open to everyone, from amateurs to professionals. This is the result of the limitless support of the UAE’s visionary leadership that believed early on in the power of sport to build character, bring communities together, and make Abu Dhabi a global destination that attracts champions and celebrates diversity, unity, and respect.”

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Renzo Gracie, owner of the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy and one of the prominent figures in the history of the sport, who was present at Mubadala Arena today, said: “Anyone watching the amateur matches today can see that the real spirit of jiu-jitsu comes from the passion of those who practise it, not from their ranking or years of experience. We saw first-time competitors performing with the same focus and discipline as world champions. That’s what makes this championship special. It’s a place to discover yourself and improve your abilities. Abu Dhabi brings all this energy together in an inspiring, world-class setting.”

Gracie added: “Having followed every edition of the championship since the beginning, I can say with confidence that jiu-jitsu in the UAE is growing faster and stronger than anywhere else in the world. This progress is driven by a clear vision and strong support from the leadership, making Abu Dhabi the true home of jiu-jitsu.”

Abdulrahman Abdelhaq, blue belt athlete from Baniyas Club and gold medallist in the 56 kg amateur division, said: “Winning today is a special moment in my career. A championship of this size gives us a real chance to test ourselves against athletes from around the world. What makes jiu-jitsu unique is that the Federation gives people of all ages and levels the opportunity to experience professional competition and create their own success. I’m proud to be part of a community that believes in hard work and equal opportunities and welcomes anyone with passion and ambition.”

Najat Alghamdi from Saudi Arabia’s ECT Fight Club KSA, who holds a blue belt and won bronze in the 49 kg amateur division, said: “Taking part in this championship is an important step for me and a great chance to test myself against athletes from different countries. What makes this event stand out is the excellent organisation and the spirit of friendship and respect among competitors. It’s a great experience that helps us build confidence and improve our skills. Abu Dhabi truly is the place where champions are made.”

The championship continues over the coming days with the Para Jiu-Jitsu competitions tomorrow, featuring top athletes of determination from around the world. The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival will also begin tomorrow, welcoming young athletes from different nationalities in a family-friendly atmosphere that reflects the community spirit of the championship and its role in nurturing the next generation of talent.