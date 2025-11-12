Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Omeir Saeed Al Mheiri wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Saeed Omeir Yousef Al Mheiri for the marriage of his son, Omeir, to the daughter of Mohamed Khadem bin Butti Al Hamed.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Marina Hall in ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the reception was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and several senior officials and family members.