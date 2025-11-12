2025 Ju-Jitsu World Championships: UAE win seven medals in under-21 in Thailand

BANGKOK, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) --The UAE jiu-jitsu national under-21 team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, began its campaign at the 2025 World Championships (U16, U18, U21) in Bangkok, Thailand, with a strong performance that earned the athletes a total of seven medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze. The championship runs from November 12 to 14.

Amaar Alhosani captured gold in the under-94kg category, while Rashed Alshehhi won gold in the 56kg division. Fahad Alhammadi earned silver in the 77kg category, with Rashid Alhimany taking silver in the over-94kg division and Mohamed Al Shehhi adding another silver in the 56kg category. Faisal Alwahedi secured bronze in the 69 kg category, while Abdulrahman Mohammed claimed bronze in the 62 kg division.

Mubarak Al Menhali, director of the technical department, UAEJJF, said: “Today’s results show how well the system for developing jiu-jitsu in the UAE is working. Every success comes from teamwork that starts with the support of families, continues through schools and clubs, and is strengthened by the Federation’s vision to build future champions.”

Gold medallist Rashed Alshehhi said: “Winning today means more than just getting a medal. It’s a message to all young Emiratis that determination makes the difference. I started in school, where I learnt that jiu-jitsu is more than a sport. It teaches respect, confidence and teamwork. My family has always supported me, and their encouragement helped me give my best.”

The championship continues Thursday, November 13, with the under-21 women’s division, where the UAE team will aim to build on its success and add more medals to the country’s tally.