Bahrain Crown Prince receives GCC legislative council speakers

MANAMA, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, received today at Al Riffa Palace, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, along with the speakers of the Shura, Representative, National and National Assembly councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states participating in their 19th periodic meeting in Manama.

Prince Salman affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening Gulf cooperation and supporting all initiatives that advance the GCC’s joint efforts, emphasising the importance of building on past achievements to expand collaboration across various sectors in line with the visions of GCC leaders.

He praised the significant role of GCC legislative bodies in coordinating common positions and supporting regional and international efforts, reflecting Gulf unity and shared aspirations for continued prosperity.

The visiting delegations expressed gratitude to Prince Salman for the warm reception and Bahrain’s commitment to promoting joint Gulf action, wishing the Kingdom further progress and prosperity.