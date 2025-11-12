Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre announces development of MENA's first autonomous vehicle test hub

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), today announced the development of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Test Hub, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa. The project is being delivered in collaboration with Space42, Masdar City and Emirates Driving Company.

The announcement was made during DRIFTx 2025, held as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW) organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) in Abu Dhabi. The Integrated Transport Centre signed a cooperation agreement with the three partners to develop the project. Phase one will cover studies and design work, scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, paving the way for an advanced and fully integrated facility dedicated to autonomous driving technologies in the UAE.

This initiative reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for smart mobility and autonomous systems, underpinned by progressive regulation and advanced infrastructure that drive digital transformation, innovation and sustainability across the transport sector.

The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Vehicle Test Hub will be a world-class facility for the testing, validation and certification of autonomous vehicle technologies in the country, strengthening national capability to develop, test and accredit smart mobility solutions. It aligns with Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation agenda and the UAE’s strategies for AI and smart cities.

The hub will be a cornerstone for building national expertise in self-driving systems. It will provide an advanced testing ecosystem that replicates operating conditions across city centres, suburban areas and mixed-use environments, enabling comprehensive assessment of autonomous driving performance across different operational design domains (ODDs). The facility will feature advanced sensing networks, digital-twin capabilities, and real-time monitoring and data-analytics systems to ensure seamless integration with Abu Dhabi’s digital platforms, including the Autonomous Vehicles Integrated Testing, Operations and Management System (AViTOMS), as well as traffic-management and incident-response systems, enhancing operational safety and decision-making efficiency.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “Establishing the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Vehicle Test Hub for smart and autonomous mobility is a significant step towards a fully integrated ecosystem for developing and deploying self-driving technologies to the highest standards of safety and innovation. This project reflects a strategic collaboration across the public, private and academic sectors, and underscores the Integrated Transport Centre’s commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’sdrive to lead the region in smart transport and autonomous mobility systems, and as an attractive destination for future-focused investment which elevates quality of life and supports the UAE’s digital transformation and AI Strategy 2031.”

Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City, said: “Masdar City serves as a testbed for innovation and sustainable urban development where autonomy moves from concept to reality. As home to the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries SAVI cluster, we offer a complete pathway for innovators to pilot, certify and scale up. Our Free Zone is where ambition meets execution, setting the benchmark for integrating cutting-edge technologies with robust governance frameworks.

This is the Falcon Economy in action, accelerating the future of intelligent mobility and positioning Abu Dhabi as the region’s centre of gravity for smart transport across air, land and sea. We invite global manufacturers, startups and researchers to make Masdar City their base, to build, test and scale the technologies that will define the next generation of autonomous systems.”

Khalid Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company (EDC), praised this step, noting that it aligns with the company's aspirations for future foresight and the empowerment of smart mobility within the transportation ecosystem. He explained that the company had the opportunity to collaborate with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in qualifying safety supervisors working in the vehicle sector since the launch of the first tests in 2021, followed by vehicle inspections within the internal training circuit. He extended his sincere appreciation to the Centre for providing this experience and for its continuation through the signing of this agreement.

The hub will also serve as a platform for knowledge exchange and skills development, training engineers and specialists in smart mobility and autonomous systems. It will deepen collaboration with global companies, universities and research institutions, and open the door to pilot projects and joint initiatives with partners to bring smart mobility solutions to life in Abu Dhabi.

This project reflects ITC’s regulatory and supervisory role in advancing the frameworks and policies that enable the safe adoption of smart and autonomous mobility technologies in line with the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency. It also embodies Abu Dhabi’s vision to cement its position as a global centre for the development and application of smart mobility technologies and to drive innovation across the transport sector.