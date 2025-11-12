Sultan bin Ahmed attends dialogue session on dispute resolution in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, attended a dialogue session on Wednesday evening entitled “Dispute Resolution in Sharjah: New Horizons for Amicable Solutions and Sustainable Justice.”

This session was organised by the Sharjah Institute for Judicial Sciences as part of the events associated with the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, held at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed underscored the need for reconciliation among individuals to serve as a guiding principle in interpersonal interactions. He noted that such an approach significantly contributes to the enhancement of social cohesion, the consolidation of values related to tolerance and understanding, and the promotion of social peace and family stability, ultimately safeguarding the social fabric.

Furthermore, he highlighted the “Direct Line” programme, which was referenced by various speakers, as a viable solution for achieving restorative justice. He expressed the hope that these initiatives would elevate community awareness regarding the significance of amicable resolutions and the avoidance of conflicts, emphasizing the goal that disputes be resolved proactively before escalating to the program. H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed advocated for a collaborative integration of roles among judicial, media, and community entities to foster a culture of reconciliation and understanding across diverse societal issues.

The dialogue session was attended by Judge Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the Judicial Department; Counselor Dr Salah Al Hammadi, Head of Prosecution in the Public Prosecution of the Emirate of Sharjah; Brigadier Dr Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy; and Dr Emad El Din Hussein, an independent arbitrator and academic legal advisor.