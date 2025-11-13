Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets executive management delegation from Brookfield Corporation

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with a delegation from global investment management company Brookfield Corporation.

The delegation included Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Corporation; Frank McKenna, Chairman of Brookfield Board of Directors; as well as several board members and senior executives from the group’s subsidiary companies.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation in investment and asset management and explored opportunities to expand strategic partnerships between UAE-based entities and Brookfield, serving the goals of sustainable economic development.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of forging strategic partnerships that align with global economic trends in the international investment landscape, to advance financial innovation and encourage investment in key sectors such as digital transformation, clean energy and infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.