UAE growth momentum continues with digital economy at forefront: Ernst & Young

NEW YORK, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Anthony O’Sullivan, Managing Partner of Ernst & Young (EY) in the UAE, affirmed that Dubai is today one of the most attractive cities in the world in terms of investment and economic opportunities.

O’Sullivan told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – USA, that Dubai stands out as a city designed to support the growth of companies and enable their expansion, while the UAE is among the fastest-growing economies in the region, further enhancing its attractiveness to investors and international institutions.

Regarding economic growth expectations for the UAE in 2025 and the most active sectors, he confirmed that growth will continue across key sectors, led by logistics, real estate and financial services.

He added that emerging areas within the digital economy, such as digital assets, artificial intelligence and data, are drawing increasing interest from global companies that view Dubai as an ideal base for expansion in these future-focused industries.

O’Sullivan also noted that 6.2 percent of newly announced foreign direct investment projects worldwide in 2024 were located in Dubai, reflecting its stature as a global destination for investment across sectors including technology, advanced manufacturing, international trade, artificial intelligence and healthcare.