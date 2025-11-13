Fujairah Equestrian Championships to commence November 20

FUJAIRAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah Equestrian Championships will take place from 20th to 29th November. The event reflects the Emirate’s commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of equestrianism and strengthening its regional and international standing. It also aligns with Fujairah’s vision of using traditional sports as a bridge between authenticity and innovation.

The Higher Committee for the Fujairah Equestrian Championships will organise the tournament at the Fujairah Fort Arena. The Emirate aims to expand and diversify equestrian activities and support riders and horse owners from the UAE and abroad.

The 2025 edition features a comprehensive programme of competitions. It begins with the Fujairah International Jumping Championship from 20th to 23rd November, followed by the Fujairah Dressage Championship on 24th November. The championships conclude with the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship from 27th to 29th November. Together, these events form an integrated series that showcases harmony between athletic excellence and the timeless beauty of Arabian horses.

This year’s edition introduces the Silver Khanjar Award, presented to private stables owned and operated by UAE nationals in recognition of their efforts to preserve and develop purebred Arabian horse lineages. The event will also feature the Golden Sword Award, the highest honour of the championships, awarded to the most outstanding competitor, regardless of nationality or stable affiliation. These awards underscore the Emirate’s commitment to supporting national talent and promoting excellence in this cultural tradition.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, stated that this edition embodies the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi to strengthen equestrianism as a cornerstone of Arab identity and a lasting cultural legacy. He added that the championships have grown into one of the region’s most anticipated annual events, blending world-class competition with cultural depth and celebrating the grace and heritage of the Arabian horse.

Al Zeyoudi emphasised that the Fujairah Equestrian Championships are more than a sporting event, describing them as a comprehensive cultural endeavour that reaffirms equestrianism as a civilisational value. He noted that the championships continue to develop in scope and quality each year, reflecting Fujairah’s growing stature on the global equestrian stage.

Ali Musbah Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, affirmed that hosting the championships highlights Fujairah’s prominent position in the regional and international equestrian sectors. He added that this year’s edition stands out for its exceptional organisation, distinguished participants and prestigious awards, offering an integrated and enriching experience for riders and enthusiasts alike.