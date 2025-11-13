EDGE Group, Anduril Industries to form UAE-US joint venture to develop autonomous systems

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups and Anduril, a global defence technology company, will launch a joint venture to accelerate the design, development, and production of autonomous systems to support civil and defence mission sets in the Middle East and surrounding regions.

The United States and United Arab Emirates have a long-standing defence partnership rooted in shared security and commercial interests.

Through this collaboration, Anduril and EDGE are deepening that alliance by co-developing critical capabilities that strengthen both nations’ commercial aerospace and defence ecosystems and expand access to advanced, software-defined technologies.

The joint venture will include the formation of a new jointly-owned production, sales and sustainment vehicle, the EDGE–Anduril Production Alliance, which will serve as a centre of gravity for modern commercial and defence manufacturing in the region.

The parties are in the process of finalising the detailed arrangements in line with the necessary US and UAE approvals required.

The joint venture will combine EDGE’s regional presence and established trust across the Middle East with Anduril’s expertise in rapid, software-driven development and large-scale production.

Together, the two companies aim to deliver the kind of affordable, fieldable mass that modern deterrence requires – systems that are capable, scalable, and ready for operational use for a wide range of commercial and defence applications.

The UAE has confirmed the acquisition of 50 Omen systems, representing a decisive investment that anchors production and will accelerate the development of future co-developed systems.

Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, said, “Our strategic partnership with Anduril opens new pathways for EDGE to harness some of the most advanced autonomous systems engineering in the world. Embedding that capability in the UAE fundamentally accelerates how we innovate, build and field next-generation systems. Omen exemplifies this transformation, combining deep autonomy, operational intelligence, and local production to reinforce the UAE’s position at the forefront of autonomous air capability.”

Trae Stephens, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, Anduril, said, “Defence innovation is measured not by ideas, but by the pace at which those ideas translate into capability. With EDGE, we’re aligning the means of production with the urgency of modern deterrence.”

Under the joint venture agreements, the parties will collaborate on defined projects, coordinate related business development globally, and oversee a shared portfolio of autonomous systems for military and civilian applications. Activities proposed for partnership through the joint venture may require US and UAE government approval. EDGE and Anduril will work closely with US and UAE authorities to ensure full compliance with applicable laws and regulations including trade compliance rules and regulations.

For EDGE, the joint venture brings access to Anduril’s continuously updated Lattice software platform, a foundational layer of AI-driven command and control that will supercharge both new and existing in-scope joint venture systems.

For Anduril, the joint venture creates a trusted production base in the Middle East, allowing systems conceived in California and built in Ohio to be designed, adapted, and manufactured in Abu Dhabi for regional customers. Both companies share a philosophy: move fast, invest ahead of need, and deliver real capability.

The first of many systems that will be co-developed, locally produced and commercialised through the joint venture, Omen, is a hover-to-cruise Autonomous Air Vehicle (AAV) that combines the endurance, payload, and autonomy of larger systems with the flexibility of a compact, runway-independent airframe.

Omen builds on Anduril’s $850 million investment in mission autonomy technology and Group 3 VTOL development, paired with nearly $200 million in new investment from EDGE. Together, the companies will take the aircraft from development to full-rate production by the end of 2028.

The UAE has finalised an initial acquisition of 50 Omen systems, creating a guaranteed production base that anchors the new facility, expands local supply chains, and accelerates the country’s path towards domestic mass production of autonomous dual-use aircraft, establishing a clear transition from co-development to serial production, operational deployment, and future export to regional and international customers.

Systems for the UAE and other allies will be produced locally by the EDGE-Anduril Production Alliance in the UAE, while US orders are expected to be fulfilled at Anduril’s Arsenal-1 facility in Ohio.

Omen will provide long-range, autonomous airpower for distributed and expeditionary operations. Powered by Anduril’s Lattice for Mission Autonomy software, multiple aircraft will coordinate flight paths, share sensor data, and adapt behaviour in real time, enabling new missions that bring the capabilities of much larger systems to smaller, more expeditionary units.

Its lightweight, foldable frame will allow a two-person team to transport, assemble, and launch the aircraft in minutes without specialised infrastructure.

Built for endurance and heavy payloads, Omen will support missions ranging from maritime surveillance and logistics resupply to air defence sensing and communications relay.

Its open, modular architecture will enable reconfiguration for diverse missions across defence and civilian domains. Beyond military use, Omen will be optimised for a variety of commercial mission sets. For example, Omen could serve as an airborne cell tower to restore connectivity after natural disasters, support humanitarian relief, or deliver critical supplies to remote areas when ground access is cut off.

In addition to the EDGE-Anduril Production Alliance’s expected production and sustainment facilities, Anduril is creating a permanent UAE presence with a 50,000-square-foot research, development, and virtual simulation centre, purpose-built to expand and evolve with future programmes.

The facility will serve as a regional hub for engineering, design, and prototyping – supporting the development, integration, and testing of advanced autonomous systems and related hardware.

By co-investing ahead of need and embedding production capacity in the UAE, EDGE and Anduril are shortening the distance between concept and fielded capability.

The joint venture represents a concrete step towards a more agile, self-reliant commercial and defence industrial base – one designed to produce real systems, at scale, for the missions that matter most.