Egypt, Gulf states launch new economic consultation mechanism

CAIRO, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Egypt-Gulf Trade and Investment Forum announced a new mechanism for economic consultation between Egypt and Gulf Cooperation Council states.

The initiative aims to establish a joint pathway to boost trade exchange and investment across key sectors including industry, energy, tourism, agriculture, food security, transport, logistics, communications and information technology.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the announcement followed the conclusion of the forum’s inaugural edition in Cairo, attended by over 900 senior officials, investors and business figures. The gathering also featured 400 participants from the Gulf region.

Participants highlighted that trade exchange between Egypt and Gulf states reached US$167 billion between 2016 and 2023, while Gulf investments in Egypt amounted to US$40 billion in 2024.