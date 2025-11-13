TAQA reports AED6.1 billion net income for first nine months of 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) today announced its financial results for the nine-month period ending 30th September, 2025, reporting Group revenues of AED42.7 billion, a 2.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by higher pass-through revenue in the Transmission and Distribution segment.

The company posted AED16.0 billion in EBITDA, with net income reaching AED6.1 billion for the nine-month period.

Capital expenditure rose by 47 percent to AED8.9 billion, driven by T&D network enhancements and special projects, progress on the 1 GW Al Dhafra Thermal development, and Water Solutions rehabilitation works; partly offset by lower O&G capex amid UK decommissioning and reduced North America activity.

TAQA maintained a strong financial position with a net debt-to-capital ratio of 34 percent. Total available liquidity reached AED26.5 billion, comprising AED7.4 billion in net cash and AED19.1 billion in undrawn credit facilities.

The Board of Directors approved a third-quarter interim cash dividend of 0.75 fils per share, in line with the company’s dividend policy.

Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, “We made significant progress towards delivery of our 2030 growth strategy during Q3, in particular internationally through the acquisition of GS Inima and achieving financial close of 3.6 GW power projects in Saudi Arabia.

The momentum we have created continues into the current quarter, with rapid progress being made in building the energy infrastructure to support the UAE’s AI expansion and positioning TAQA to play a leading role in water security both at home and around the world.”