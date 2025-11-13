K2, Huawei to accelerate smart charging, sustainable technology development in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- K2 and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore strategic collaboration in intelligent charging infrastructure, green energy innovation, and next-generation smart-city technologies in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership aims to advance Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable urban mobility and intelligent infrastructure, combining K2’s ecosystem of autonomous and smart-mobility solutions with Huawei’s global expertise in intelligent energy and digital technologies.

Sean Teo, Managing Director of K2, said, “This collaboration represents a shared vision between K2 and Huawei - one built on innovation, sustainability, and the pursuit of intelligent technologies that transform how people live, move, and connect.”

David Tao, CEO of Huawei UAE, stated, “We are proud to formalise our strategic partnership with K2 through this MoU. This collaboration embodies our mutual commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth. Together, we look forward to advancing transformative initiatives that will create meaningful impact across the region.”

Waleed Alblooshi, Vice President of Strategy at K2, said, “Abu Dhabi is not just adopting future technologies - it’s defining them. Together with Huawei, we are building an ecosystem where innovation, autonomy, and sustainability move as one. The future of smart cities begins here, in Abu Dhabi.”