TRENDS announces winners of ‘Future Researchers’ Competition at SIBF

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, the research partner of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), announced through its Youth Council the winners of the first edition of the “Future Researchers” competition, which targeted university students across the UAE.

The winners of the top three places were honoured during a special ceremony held at the TRENDS pavilion at SIBF.

First place went to Meera Al Hosani from the American University of Sharjah for her research titled “Achieving Personal Data Privacy and Security in the Tech Era.” Second place was awarded to Li Ziqi from the University of Sharjah for the research “BRICS+ Governance at the Crossroads of AI and Green Development: Insights from the Expansion of New Members.” Third place went to Alya Bin Khamas from the University of Sharjah for her research “Unlocking South to South Potential: Exploring the BRICS+ Expansion and the Prospect of Mitigation and Rapprochement.”

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, stated that the “Future Researchers” competition aligns with the centre’s strategic vision to empower youth and strengthen their research and scientific capabilities. He noted that the initiative represents one of TRENDS’ key qualitative programmes aimed at supporting young generations and talent. Through this competition, the centre seeks to build a generation of distinguished researchers capable of shaping the future of scientific inquiry and intellectual advancement.

Dr. Al Ali explained that the competition is a genuine and practical embodiment of the centre’s vision, “Investing in Youth… Investing in the Future.” It aims to strengthen students’ research skills, from developing research ideas to collecting and analysing data, and presenting findings and recommendations in a professional scientific manner.

He added that the competition also helps develop intellectual and creative abilities by encouraging participants to propose innovative solutions to future challenges. Dr. Al Ali further noted that TRENDS plans to expand the competition’s scope in the future, transforming it into a regional and international platform dedicated to developing young research talents capable of foreseeing the future through the tools of the present.

Al Anood Al Hosani, Head of the TRENDS Youth Council, affirmed that the first edition of the “Future Researchers” competition, launched by the Council, aimed to promote a culture of scientific research among university students and harness their energy and creativity in producing valuable academic work. She added that the competition received 38 diverse research papers from students across various universities in the UAE, with the evaluation committee selecting the top three submissions.