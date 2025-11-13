Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrates graduation of its 16th cohort

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrated the graduation of its 16th cohort in a ceremony held at Emirates Palace Auditorium under the patronage of Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chair of the university’s Board of Trustees.

The Class of 2025 included 223 graduates, comprising 170 bachelor’s and 53 master’s degree recipients across diverse disciplines. Emirati students represented 63.2 percent of the class, while international graduates came from 34 countries, reflecting the university’s multicultural environment and commitment to nurturing national talent.

Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, delivered the commencement address, encouraging graduates to become innovators and changemakers. He said the new generation must use their education not only as a gateway to professional success but also as a platform for global influence and sustainability.

Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, highlighted the shared vision of the UAE and France in empowering youth and shaping the future through innovation.

Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, praised the graduates’ resilience, saying that knowledge, reason and critical thinking are the true tools for overcoming global challenges.

This year’s graduates represented the university’s three schools: 116 from Law, Economics and Business, 50 from Arts and Humanities, and 57 from Data, Science and Engineering. The programmes, including Economics and Management, Geography and Planning, and Mathematics with a specialisation in Data Science for Artificial Intelligence, underscore the university’s multidisciplinary approach and focus on future skills.

Among the distinguished graduates were Sara Al Raeesi, who earned her second master’s degree in Environmental Sustainability: Law and Policies, and Ahmed Alameeri, author of seven books, whose literary work has gained regional recognition. Another graduate, Maryam Alzaabi, was recognised for her advocacy for accessibility and inclusion, representing the university at the Inclusive Workplaces Summit.

The French Ministry of Higher Education and Research recently commended Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi for its continued excellence, reaffirming the institution’s role as a model of Franco-Emirati cooperation and a hub for academic innovation, sustainability and cultural exchange.

The ceremony marked a milestone in the university’s journey, with the Class of 2025 joining its global alumni network, ready to contribute to knowledge, innovation and community development.