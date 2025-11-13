Dubai CommerCity to establish new e-commerce fulfilment centre next year

NEW YORK, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai CommerCity has recorded exceptional growth in its operational spaces in recent months, reaching an occupancy rate of about 98 percent in its Business Districtو driven by strong demand from technology, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce companies seeking to benefit from the free zone’s advanced smart business ecosystem.

Abdulrahman Shahin, Senior Vice President, Property Management and Supply Chain for Dubai CommerCity, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – USA in New York that six new buildings are currently being developed to meet growing demand, adding that the Logistics District has reached full occupancy at 100 percent, fuelled by the high demand from companies operating in the fashion, electronics, and last-mile delivery sectors.

He noted that facilities within the Social District have entered full operational capacity, with the opening of restaurants, cafés, and retail outlets supporting the business community inside the free zone.

Shahin said this growth underscores Dubai CommerCity’s position as a key hub for the digital economy, in line with the Dubai Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to double the sector’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP by 2032.

He revealed that the free zone has outlined expansion plans to establish a new e-commerce fulfilment centre by the third quarter of 2026 to boost capacity and meet rising demand from digital commerce companies. The initiative supports the UAE E-Commerce Strategy, which seeks to attract investment, streamline business establishment procedures, and increase the sector’s contribution to GDP.

On the role of digital technologies, Shahin explained that automated robotic systems have been introduced to accelerate order fulfilment and reduce shipment processing time. This digital transformation, he said, has resulted in a 158 percent increase in processed orders within one year, significantly cutting processing and delivery times.

He added that the free zone’s strategic location near Dubai International Airport enhances export and re-export efficiency, with the DCC Way ecosystem enabling access to around 3 billion consumers within five hours of flight time.

Shahin highlighted a clear shift in investment trends towards sustainability, smart technologies, and integrated re-export infrastructure. Dubai CommerCity applies environmentally friendly practices across its infrastructure — using treated water in air conditioning systems, operating advanced electric vehicle charging stations capable of fully charging a vehicle in just 32 minutes, and installing solar panels and energy-efficient building systems across all its facilities.

He said these initiatives embody Dubai CommerCity’s strong commitment to sustainability and smart infrastructure, making it the preferred destination for companies focused on green e-commerce, clean technologies, and environmentally responsible operations.

Shahin also pointed to growing investments in logistics infrastructure that facilitate re-export operations and link Dubai CommerCity with the broader DIEZ ecosystem, supporting the Dubai Cross-Border Trade Strategy. On the technology front, investors are increasingly targeting artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and machine learning sectors, with Dubai CommerCity supporting startups through incubators and incentive programmes, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for digital innovation.