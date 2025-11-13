13th Emirates Orthopedic Society Meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Orthopedic Society of the Emirates Medical Association will inaugurate the 13th Emirates Orthopedic Society Meeting tomorrow, Friday, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel.

The event will take place in parallel to the First Gulf Knee Course, launched by the Society, hosting leading surgeons and consultants specialised in knee replacement surgery, robotic-assisted procedures, fractures, arthroscopy, and sports injuries.

The Gulf Knee Course aims to strengthen collaboration among orthopedic surgeons in the region and establish a scientific platform to advance future medical research. The course will be held biannually and rotate among the Gulf countries interested in hosting, in line with the GCC leaders’ commitment to enhancing healthcare and supporting medical tourism across the region.

Dr. Ali Al Belooshi, President of the Emirates Orthopedic Society and Chairman of the Conference, announced that the event has so far attracted over 800 registered participants, including consultants, physicians, specialists, nurses, and technicians from the UAE, the Middle East, and around the world.

He emphasised that the conference highlights the UAE’s position as a regional and global medical hub while fostering the development of healthcare professionals and creating a collaborative environment for experts and specialists.

Dr. Al Belooshi explained that this year’s conference will focus on key topics such as knee surgeries of all types — including fractures, sports injuries, partial and total knee replacements, revision surgeries and robotic-assisted procedures. Parallel sessions will also address disorders of the shoulder, spine, trauma, foot and ankle as well as advances in sports injury management and knee joint reconstruction.

The programme will feature six hands-on workshops, with two sessions held daily, designed to enhance participants’ clinical and practical expertise’s.

Dr. Al Belooshi added that the conference, organised by Info Plus Events, will also feature an accompanying exhibition with participation from 25 leading international companies specialising in orthopedic implants, fixation systems, external stabilisers, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals dedicated to bone health and orthopedics care.