Emirates Businesswomen Council participates in 7th GCC Businesswomen Forum in Doha

DOHA, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Businesswomen Council (EBWC) participated with a delegation of 30 businesswomen in the 7th GCC Businesswomen Forum, hosted by the State of Qatar on 12th and 13th November under the theme "Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Investment".

The event was organised by the Federation of GCC Chambers in cooperation with Qatar Chamber, with the support of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Council said its participation — during which it presented an advanced vision for empowering Gulf women in the new economy — reflects its commitment to strengthening joint Gulf cooperation and exchanging expertise among women entrepreneurs across sectors, particularly in digital economy, renewable energy, and tech entrepreneurship.

The Council added that its efforts align with the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Honorary Chairwoman of the Emirates Businesswomen Council, to support Emirati women’s engagement in entrepreneurship and international representation through initiatives that enhance their global presence in business and economic fields, in line with a national strategy and active international partnerships that reflect the UAE’s leading position in empowering women and expanding their participation in local, regional, and global markets.

Ayesha Mohammed Almulla, Chairperson of the EBWC, said the forum represents an important Gulf platform for unifying visions towards an economic future shaped by Gulf women.

“Building a diversified and sustainable Gulf economy requires genuine cooperation and partnership among businesswomen across the GCC, and expanding joint investment in emerging sectors driven by innovation and knowledge, thereby strengthening the role of Gulf women in the modern economy," she added.

Members of the UAE delegation discussed with their counterparts from GCC countries opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in sustainable finance and entrepreneurial innovation, contributing to enhanced economic integration and empowering Gulf women to play an active leadership role in development.