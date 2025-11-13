UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation sets up two 24-hour hotlines to support Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship participants

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has announced the allocation of two dedicated 24-hour hotlines for the first time in the history of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, now in its 17th edition and taking place at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, to support participants and attendees.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAEJJF, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the federation has provided two round-the-clock hotlines to assist those attending the championship, including fans and international athletes arriving from abroad.

The championship features more than 10,000 male and female athletes representing over 130 countries, making it the largest edition since the tournament’s launch.

Al Dhaheri also revealed that 70 volunteers of various age groups are deployed across all areas of the event, both inside and outside the competition arena, to provide full assistance to participants and visitors.

He affirmed the federation’s commitment to supporting athletes and ensuring their comfort throughout their stay in Abu Dhabi.