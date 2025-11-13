Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Second Annual Nursing Conference

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the second Annual Nursing Conference organised by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi on 12–13 November.

Held under the theme "The SMART Nurse: Integrating Technology with Clinical Expertise to Shape the Future of Patient Care", the conference examined how digital practices and artificial intelligence are reshaping patient-centred nursing and supporting the shift towards a digitally integrated healthcare system.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Nahyan said the event reflects the long-standing support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for education, health and empowerment, stressing that her commitment continues to guide national efforts to elevate healthcare and strengthen the role of nurses, midwives and physicians in serving society with knowledge, skill and empathy.

He added that the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underpins the nation’s achievements in building a global centre for medical, scientific and humanitarian progress, adding that the UAE’s development model combines economic growth with a culture of knowledge, tolerance and human wellbeing.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that nurses are central to advancing modern healthcare, explaining that they bridge science and humanity and lead transformation by ensuring technology serves ethical and compassionate care. He said the conference theme reflects a human-centred philosophy in which data enhances care without diminishing empathy and digital tools expand reach without losing the human connection.

He stressed that the UAE’s healthcare future lies in harmonising artificial intelligence with human insight, ensuring that innovation upholds dignity and strengthens the bond between caregivers and patients.

More than 500 participants from healthcare and academic institutions in the UAE and abroad attended the opening day, which featured sessions on leadership in the age of artificial intelligence, clinical simulation and case-based discussions on improving patient outcomes through digital tools.

The second day will include a live presentation from 42 Abu Dhabi Academy, showcasing the winning AI-based concept from the Healthcare Innovation Hackathon. The solution will be piloted through a six-month internship at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Elizabeth Guffeyro, Chief Nursing Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said the conference prepares nurses to embrace digital transformation confidently while maintaining their essential mission of compassionate care.

The annual event continues to establish itself as a leading regional platform for advancing nursing practice, reflecting Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s commitment to innovation, professional development and patient-centred care rooted in the UAE’s values of tolerance and human dignity.