ADXC 11 to begin tomorrow in Al Ain

AL AIN, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Organisers of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship confirmed that preparations are complete for the 11th edition of ADXC, taking place on 14th November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain with a full fight card featuring leading jiu-jitsu and grappling athletes.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa in Al Ain, attended by Saeed Al Dhaheri, Destination Management Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Investment, and athletes including Gabriel Sousa, Ruan Alvarenga, Salla Simola and Daniel Barbosa.

Organised by International Vision Sports Management in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, ADXC 11 will present a strong lineup of elite matchups, headlined by Brazilian competitors Gabriel Sousa and Ruan Alvarenga. The press conference also featured their final face-off, adding intensity ahead of tomorrow’s bouts.

Saeed Al Dhaheri said, “With preparations complete and the athletes gathered in Abu Dhabi, anticipation for the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship is at its peak. The press conference highlighted the talent and dedication of the competitors, setting the stage for an exceptional event. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world as Abu Dhabi continues to lead in hosting world-class sporting experiences and supporting the growth of combat sports.”

Tareq Al Bahri said, “We are fully prepared for the start of the championship. Each edition of Abu Dhabi Extreme brings new excitement, and hosting this round in Al Ain Region reflects the city’s historic importance while reaffirming the UAE’s leadership in combat sports.”

Gabriel Sousa said, “I am enjoying my time in Al Ain and thank the organisers for this opportunity. I trained hard to reach the main event and am ready to deliver a strong performance. I am facing a tough opponent, but I am prepared to push the pace, force a mistake and look for the submission.”

Daniel Barbosa said, “I am happy to be back in Al Ain and to compete in Abu Dhabi Extreme for the third time. I trained hard and aim to continue my winning streak. The atmosphere here is excellent, and I thank the organisers for their support.”

All bouts will be streamed live on TX7 and broadcast on the Abu Dhabi Sports Channel.