Dubai Airports unveils world-first Sustainability Showcase at Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Airports, in collaboration with dnata, flydubai, and over 30 other industry collaborators, will debut the world’s first Sustainability Showcase at Dubai Airshow 2025, taking place from 17–21 November at Dubai World Central (DWC) – Dubai Airshow Site.

Returning under the new theme, ‘The Future is Here,’ this year’s edition of Dubai Airshow is set to be a truly landmark event – bigger, bolder, and more innovative than ever before, redefining what’s possible in aviation, space, and defence.

Reflecting the UAE’s continued leadership in sustainability and aviation excellence, the Airshow provides the ideal setting to launch this first-of-its-kind initiative – bringing together the industry’s most influential players to demonstrate practical progress and inspire collective action.

As main showcase partners, dnata, Dubai Airports and flydubai will use this world stage to unveil its pioneering demonstration of how a fully sustainable aircraft turnaround can be achieved through cutting-edge technology, collaboration, and a shared commitment to climate action.

The inaugural showcase marks a defining moment in aviation sustainability, highlighting what’s possible when the industry works together to tackle its greatest challenges. Nearly 30 partners – including Airbus, Bee’ah, Cobus, dnata, ENOC, Etihad ESCO, flydubai, Katmerciler and Rosenbauer – have joined forces to reimagine the turnaround process from the ground up, demonstrating how data-driven management, smarter energy use, and advanced ground-support equipment can make aircraft turnaround faster, safer, and cleaner than ever before.

The showcase will feature two zones: a welcome area focused on Decarbonising Airports and The Future of Flight, and a static display – centred around an operational flydubai aircraft – highlighting six key themes of Sustainable Turnaround, Electric Vehicles, Hydrogen Vehicles, Biofuels, Energy Management, and Circularity. Together, they will present more than 40 pieces of sustainable ground equipment and innovative technologies. Among these are solar panel systems, cooling and air quality solutions, electric baggage tractors, hydrogen-powered buses and refuelling dispensers, solar-powered waste bins, green recycling solutions, and more – many of which are locally available, reinforcing Dubai Airports’ role as a connector and accelerator of aviation’s transition to a sustainable future.

The initiative forms part of Dubai Airports’ broader sustainability strategy, focused on reducing the carbon footprint of airport facilities through energy-efficient buildings, low-emission airside vehicles, and eco-friendly utilities. Through partnerships with innovators such as Airbus, flydubai, Lootah Biofuels, and Elysian Aircraft, Dubai Airports continues to embrace technologies and policies designed to cut carbon emissions.

With global air traffic set to double by 2045, the aviation industry faces a defining challenge – to operate cleaner, smarter, and more sustainably. The Sustainability Showcase marks a pivotal step in this journey.

As one of the most anticipated aviation events on the global calendar, Dubai Airshow 2025 will welcome more than 1,500 exhibitors from 47 countries and feature over 200 aircraft across the static and flying displays – the largest in the event’s history. With eVTOLs joining the flying display for the first time, the skies above DWC will truly showcase the future in flight. Visitors can also look forward to an expanded content programme with 12 future-focused conference tracks, including seven new themes addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges and opportunities. Among these will be the Airport and Airline Keynotes track, hosted by Dubai Airports.