Fakih IVF, Al Ain University partner to advance research, medical training excellence

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Fakih IVF Abu Dhabi Center has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with Al Ain University through its College of Pharmacy and Health and Biomedical Research Center to strengthen academic cooperation, research innovation and professional training in reproductive medicine.

The agreement was signed by Dr Michael Fakih, Chairman and Founder of Fakih IVF Fertility Center, and Prof Amer Qasem, Vice-President of Al Ain University, with the aim of bridging the gap between academic study and clinical practice. The partnership will support the development of a new generation of healthcare professionals with advanced scientific knowledge and hands-on experience.

Both institutions will collaborate on joint research in reproductive medicine and related sciences, while Al Ain University students will receive structured training and internship opportunities within Fakih IVF centres across the UAE. The partnership also includes faculty exchanges, joint academic events and shared access to specialised laboratories and research facilities, promoting knowledge exchange and innovation in reproductive health.

Dr Michael Fakih said, “This partnership reinforces our commitment to advancing medical education and research in the UAE. By combining Fakih IVF’s clinical leadership with Al Ain University’s academic strengths, we aim to drive innovation, cultivate future talent and support the continued development of reproductive healthcare regionally and globally.”

Prof Amer Qasem said, “Our collaboration with Fakih IVF reflects our shared vision of integrating academic expertise with real clinical experience. Together, we will create new opportunities for students and faculty to engage in meaningful research, practical training and professional development.”

Dr Yasmin Sajjad, Consultant Gynaecologist and IVF, and Chair of Academics at Fakih IVF, said, “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to academic and clinical integration. We aim to provide students with evidence-based training while advancing joint research that enhances innovation and patient care.”

The collaboration represents a strategic alliance between the academic and healthcare sectors, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional centre for medical innovation, scientific research and excellence in reproductive medicine. Both institutions reaffirm their commitment to nurturing future medical leaders, improving patient care and supporting sustainable progress in healthcare education and research.