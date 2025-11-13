Al Jalila Foundation, Landmark Group launch health, wellness initiative for blue-collar workers

DUBAI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, has launched a long-term health and wellness initiative for blue-collar workers in partnership with Landmark Group through its Beat Diabetes programme and in collaboration with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai.

The campaign began with a two-day screening held on 4th and 5th November in a labour camp in Al Quoz.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of diabetes and promote early detection through free medical checks for more than 200 workers, including blood sugar, blood pressure and BMI assessments. The Wellness on Wheels mobile clinic provided on-site screening, preventive advice and consultations, supported by volunteers from Lions Clubs International – Middle East. Participants also received healthy snack boxes from VIVA, Landmark Group’s discount grocer, to reinforce messages on balanced nutrition.

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “Access to healthcare is a fundamental right for everyone. Through Wellness on Wheels, we bring healthcare directly to those who need it most, offering knowledge, early diagnosis and continued support. Our partnership with Landmark Group highlights the impact of collective action in advancing health and wellbeing.”

Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director at Landmark Group, said, “Through Beat Diabetes, we have been committed to community health for over 15 years. This partnership allows us to extend our support to workers who contribute significantly to the nation’s progress, including long-term treatment for those identified as diabetic.”

She said early screening and education are essential to preventing and managing diabetes, and the programme reflects a long-term commitment to fostering a healthier, more informed community.

The on-site setup included a waiting area with educational sessions on diabetes prevention, supported by awareness materials to create an engaging environment. The partnership marks the launch of a long-term outreach programme dedicated to blue-collar workers, promoting preventive education, early detection and accessible care.

Since 2009, Landmark Group’s Beat Diabetes programme has supported communities across the GCC and India through awareness drives, free screenings and treatment in collaboration with leading healthcare institutions, contributing annually to the UAE’s National Diabetes and Wellbeing strategies.