Sharjah named Guest of Honour at Warsaw International Book Fair 2026

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Poland’s capital will celebrate Emirati and Arab culture by naming Sharjah as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, taking place from 28th to 31st May. The selection recognises the emirate’s leading role in advancing knowledge, dialogue and cross-cultural exchange, and its continued success in promoting Arab civilisation on the global cultural stage.

The announcement was made during the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair following the signing of an agreement between the Sharjah Book Authority and the History and Culture Foundation, organiser of the Warsaw International Book Fair. The signing was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of Sharjah Book Authority, Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Events and Marketing at Sharjah Book Authority, and Jacek Oryl, Director of the Warsaw International Book Fair and Vice-President of the Foundation.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority, said Sharjah’s selection reinforces its standing as a global capital of books and knowledge, and as a bridge between cultures through literature and creativity. She said the emirate, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continues to use the written word to drive cultural development and strengthen mutual understanding. She added that participation in Warsaw will introduce new audiences to Arab and Emirati creativity and deepen Sharjah’s dialogue with Central and Eastern Europe.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said the celebration of Sharjah as Guest of Honour reflects the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in championing books and knowledge as tools for progress and connection. He said the emirate’s cultural programme, led by Sharjah Book Authority, will showcase the depth of Emirati and Arab creativity and expand international collaboration across the publishing sector.

Jacek Oryl said cooperation between Poland and the UAE, particularly with culturally active emirates such as Sharjah, has taken on a new and inspiring dimension. He said Sharjah’s presence in Warsaw will help build lasting relationships among authors, publishers and readers from both countries and strengthen cultural understanding.

Sharjah’s selection continues its prominent role in representing Arab culture at major global literary events, following its participations in Madrid, Paris, São Paulo, Bologna and Seoul. Each milestone affirms Sharjah’s mission to serve as a bridge for cultural understanding and highlight the power of books in connecting nations.

As Guest of Honour, Sharjah will present a comprehensive cultural programme led by Sharjah Book Authority, showcasing the emirate’s creative landscape and strengthening the presence of Emirati and Arab talent in Europe. The programme will feature literary discussions, panel sessions, poetry readings, workshops and artistic performances, alongside activities celebrating Emirati and Arab heritage and its global contributions.

The Warsaw International Book Fair, launched in 1959, is one of the most prominent cultural events in Poland and a key fixture in the country’s publishing sector.