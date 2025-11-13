World Future Energy Summit 2026 to bridge climate policy, action

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Future Energy Summit, hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, will return from 13th to 15th January 2026 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre as its largest and most ambitious edition to date.

The event has evolved into a global platform uniting sustainability leaders from major companies, governments, academia and NGOs.

The 18th edition will welcome record levels of attendees, exhibitors and government partners, with leading organisations such as IRENA and the EU Hydrogen Council hosting dedicated in-show summits. The event comes as clean energy investment accelerates across the region. The UAE has pledged to invest US$54 billion in renewables by 2030, mobilised US$83 billion in climate-related clean tech at COP28 and announced a further US$30 billion through the Alterra Fund. Saudi Arabia has earmarked US$270 billion to upscale renewables and committed almost US$200 billion to climate action under the Saudi Green Initiative.

In response to this momentum, the 2026 Summit will emphasise converting commitments into real solutions. Through exhibitions, conferences and innovation hubs, the Summit will bring together policymakers, investors and industry leaders to accelerate technology deployment, catalyse partnerships and scale finance for clean energy projects.

Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Director of Brand and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, said the Summit remains where the global energy ecosystem comes together to do business, convening leaders from government, energy, technology and finance to drive partnerships and real-world deployment.

The 2026 edition will introduce new thematic zones, including FUSE AI, a first-of-its-kind exploration area with a two-day conference dedicated to artificial intelligence solutions for energy systems, smart cities and climate resilience. More than 40 companies will demonstrate AI-driven advances in grid stability, renewable integration and climate modelling, reflecting the growing AI investments of Middle East nations.

The Greenhouse, the Summit’s expanded startup platform, will host more than 50 startups across clean energy, mobility, water and climate tech, building on the legacy of The Climate Innovations Exchange.

A new collaboration with Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa will introduce the Greenpeace Cinema, using storytelling and visual media to highlight environmental challenges. The organisation will also host a half-day conference focused on practical pathways for a just and sustainable transition.

The Summit will again host Carbon Forward, supporting stakeholders across the public and private sectors in navigating climate risks and opportunities. High-level engagements, including the EU Hydrogen Council Summit, will align global hydrogen strategies with investment flows.

Country pavilions will showcase national clean energy priorities, technologies and talent. Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE, said the Summit demonstrates how innovation, investment and international collaboration can unlock clean energy opportunities, adding that the UK is committed to deepening partnerships that support sustainable growth and green jobs.

The conference programme will span seven tracks, including the new Artificial Intelligence Conference on responsible AI adoption across energy, infrastructure and smart cities. Other forums include Solar and Clean Energy, Circular Economy, eMobility and Sustainable Cities, Pathways to 1.5°C, The Water Conference and Green Finance.

Shyam Parmar, Event Director, said the Summit will provide more interactive platforms and focus on AI-driven energy solutions, creating a space where data, innovation and sustainability converge to turn insight into action.

The World Future Energy Summit 2026 arrives at a pivotal moment, offering a comprehensive platform of national pavilions, startup showcases, thematic conferences and innovation hubs that support global climate ambition and enable practical progress across the energy sector.