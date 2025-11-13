AQU, Dubai Media Academy boost academic, media cooperation

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Qasimia University (AQU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai Media Academy, part of Dubai Media Incorporated, to enhance cooperation in education, training, media development and joint academic research.

The MoU was signed by Professor Dr Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, and Mona Bousamra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, in the presence of several academic and administrative staff members. The agreement aims to implement joint academic and training programmes, organise workshops and seminars in media and communication, exchange expertise and faculty, and develop research collaborations to prepare qualified media professionals for local and global markets.

Professor Dr Awad Al Khalaf said the agreement aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Founder of Al Qasimia University, to support quality education and strengthen national partnerships linking academic institutions with media organisations. He said the partnership reinforces the university’s role in serving the community and empowering students with modern media skills.

He added that the collaboration will open new horizons for applied and research-focused work in media and communication, enhancing integration between university education and professional media practice.

Mona Bousamra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, said the MoU represents a strategic step to strengthen the link between academic education and practical training amid rapid developments in the media industry. She said the partnership supports students in acquiring future-oriented skills and reflects the Academy’s vision to cultivate an innovative generation capable of using modern technology to produce impactful content that showcases the UAE’s cultural message.

On the sidelines of the signing, Mona Bousamra delivered a lecture titled Modern Trends in Media to students of the College of Communication. The session was attended by Professor Dr Hisham Abbas, Dean of the College of Communication, faculty members and moderated by Dr Wadad Haroun.

The lecture addressed the main transformations in the modern media landscape and the role of digital technologies in developing media environments and content creation. It highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence skills and critical and creative thinking that meet the needs of contemporary media.

Bousamra also presented an analytical outlook on the future of media in the era of digital transformation, including the role of Dubai Media Academy in preparing future media professionals, its efforts in empowering national talent, the latest developments in the media job market in the UAE and the Arab region, and the opportunities created by the digital revolution. She also emphasised the role of Emirati women in media as a model of leadership and excellence, and the need to prepare graduates with advanced communication and technical skills.