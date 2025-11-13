Saqr Ghobash participates in 19th Gulf legislative councils meeting

MANAMA, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), led a delegation from the Council to the 19th periodic meeting of the leaders of Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, hosted by the Council of Representatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the capital, Manama.

In his address, Ghobash said the Gulf legislative councils have always been, and will remain, at the forefront of institutions capable of keeping pace with global developments with an open mindset and a sound vision based on the values of cooperation and shared destiny.

He noted that Gulf parliamentary work has consistently proven to be an expression of the civilisational and developmental role undertaken by the GCC states under their wise leadership in the Arab and international arenas.

He added that it is a key pillar in achieving security, stability and sustainable development for Gulf peoples and serves as a gateway for promoting dialogue, coexistence and peace with parliaments around the world.

The 19th periodic meeting was chaired by Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives, with the participation of the heads of the legislative councils of the GCC states.