Pakistan marks surgical breakthrough with first robotic adrenalectomy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD,13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has achieved a major medical breakthrough by successfully performing Islamabad’s first-ever robotic adrenalectomy, marking a significant advancement in surgical innovation in Pakistan.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) the landmark procedure was conducted using the “Toumai” surgical robot, a state-of-the-art robotic system developed in China.

The team successfully carried out the complex robotic procedure on a female patient, demonstrating the growing role of robotic-assisted surgery in Pakistan’s healthcare sector.

The surgery took place as part of a Robotic Surgery Master Class organised at PIMS under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Atif Inam Shami, Head of the Department of General Surgery.