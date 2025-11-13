Zayed Authority for People of Determination organises 'Nation’s March' in Al Ain

AL AIN, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination organised a major national event titled Nations March in Al Ain to celebrate the UAE’s 54th Union Day.

Held under the Year of Community initiatives and the slogan 54 Million Steps for the Nation, the march witnessed the participation of more than 16,000 people from across society, forming a powerful national scene of pride and belonging.

The event opened with participants raising a 1,200-metre UAE flag, handcrafted by 27 People of Determination from the Authority’s vocational rehabilitation workshops in Al Ain. The gesture highlighted their resilience and their role as active partners in development and nation-building.

Participants collectively recorded more than 54 million steps along a 2.5-kilometre route, averaging 3,375 steps each, sending a united message that the UAE embraces everyone and believes in the abilities of all its people.

Mounted units, the Abu Dhabi Police Band, national service recruits, senior citizens, students and representatives from government and private entities also took part, enriching the patriotic atmosphere and reinforcing social cohesion.

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said Nations March is a message of loyalty and belonging that reflects the UAE’s commitment to placing every individual at the heart of development. He said the handcrafted flag symbolised leadership’s belief in the abilities of People of Determination and their essential role in the nation’s progress.

He said the wide community participation demonstrated national unity and reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to inclusive, innovative and sustainable initiatives that promote empowerment.

Moza Al Salami, Director of Abu Dhabi Autism Center, said People of Determination were not only crafting the flag but lifting it with their hearts. She said the event embodied the values of union and solidarity and showcased their role as creators of achievement and inspiration. She expressed appreciation for partners whose support reinforced the message that the nation accommodates everyone.

The event received primary support from First Abu Dhabi Bank, alongside key strategic partners including Al Ain City Municipality and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Al Baddad Construction, Al Masaood Equipment Rental, AM Industries, Al Ain Water and Al Fardan Exchange. Additional support came from Al Ghadeer Drinking Water Factory, Road Transit Events Management, Saeed, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Munich Medical Center and Exodia Hospitality.

Several national entities ensured seamless organisation, including Abu Dhabi Police, the Integrated Transport Centre, Civil Defense Authority, Emirates Falcons Aviation, Emirates Foundation–Sanad, Military Secondary Schools and Fann Hospitality Services, demonstrating strong cooperation between government and private sectors.

Nations March concluded with a unifying patriotic scene beneath the UAE flag, symbolising loyalty, belonging and the enduring Emirati determination that continues to shape the nation’s journey.