AMMROC showcases advanced capabilities, expanding partnerships at Dubai Airshow 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, is participating in Dubai Airshow 2025 under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, where it will showcase its advanced infrastructure, technical excellence, and growing global partnerships.

The company’s participation marks a new phase of growth and innovation in its journey toward industry leadership, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for defense aviation and advanced MRO services.

During the event, AMMROC will witness the signing of a number of agreements with local, regional, and international partners aimed at expanding its business portfolio, enhancing collaboration, and driving future operational growth across military aviation platforms.

AMMROC’s state-of-the-art facilities in Al Ain represent one of the largest and most advanced military MRO centers in the region, providing comprehensive services for both fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, along with specialised maintenance for engines, components, and complex systems.

The company is the only authorised service center for Black Hawk UH60 aircraft outside the United States and provides maintenance and overhaul support for C-130, F-16, and Mirage 2000 platforms — reaffirming the UAE’s position as a strategic hub for defense aviation.

Through ongoing collaboration with leading global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), AMMROC continues to localise high-value maintenance operations that were previously conducted abroad. This not only strengthens the UAE’s defense industrial ecosystem but also contributes to the country’s broader economic diversification objectives.

At the heart of AMMROC’s success are its people. The company is proud of its strong national workforce, with over 30 percent Emirati employees and 100 percent Emirati leadership. In addition to its specialised training programmes in Al Ain, AMMROC continues to nurture a new generation of UAE technicians and engineers equipped with hands-on technical experience and advanced aerospace skills.

AMMROC’s participation at Dubai Airshow 2025 reflects the UAE’s vision of innovation, collaboration, and self-reliance in defense technology. With its expanding infrastructure, global partnerships, and commitment to developing national talent, AMMROC continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s defense capabilities and shaping the future of military aviation maintenance across the region and beyond.